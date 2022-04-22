Editor's note: The following are articles submitted by Dr. Keith McCutchen's music appreciation class at Frankfort High School. McCutchen is an associate professor with Kentucky State University’s School of Performing Arts and Humanities and is helping to organize the upcoming International Jazz Day celebrations in Frankfort and Lexington.
"International Jazz Day to be celebrated in Frankfort April 29" by Elise Payton and Ember Powell
International Jazz Day has been celebrated for 11 years. The first International Jazz Day was celebrated on April 30, 2011.
International Jazz Day will be celebrated in Frankfort Friday, April 29, with a concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, 308 St. Clair St. The concert will feature NYC guitarist Dave Stryker and the "Jazz Mayor" of Indianapolis, saxophonist Rob Dixon. Kentucky State University's Dr. Keith McCutchen will conduct the International Jazz Day All-Star Ensemble featuring saxophonists Miles Osland and Kirby Davis, vocalist Mary Jackson, hip-hop artist Devine Carama and Venezuelan visual artist and vocalist Enrique Gonzalez.
Tickets are $11 and are available at https://www.thegrandky.com.
Robin Antenucci, executive director at Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission, expressed how she hopes the event will improve Frankfort's tourism.
“I hope that International Jazz Day will bring visitors from throughout the region," Antenucci said.
She hopes the event will help to increase tourism in general.
"I would like to see historic downtown Frankfort develop into a thriving tourist destination with plenty of retail shops and restaurants," she said. "With more things for visitors to see and do — museums, attractions, shops and dining — we can attract more people to the downtown area.”
On Saturday, April 30, the inaugural Lexington International Jazz Day Concert will be 7:30-10:30 p.m. at ArtsPlace, 161 N. Mill St., in Lexington.
The event will feature guest artists Dave Stryker, Rob Dixon and Mary Jackson, with the Keith McCutchen Trio, including bassist Ryan McGillicuddy and drummer Paul Deatherage.
Tickets for the event are $20 and include a custom cocktail by Fresh Bourbon and a charcuterie box by The Salad Bar. Tickets are available at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/internationaljazzdaytickets or https://bit.ly/3KUGRuR.
"What Music Means to Dave Stryker," by John Thomas Gilbert and Tatyana Hunter
Imagine a world where you could do what you love most and make a living out of it — that is exactly what Dave Stryker did. He has used music as a pathway to do what he wants in life, while simultaneously making a living for himself and providing for a family.
Music has made a path where he has been able to perform for people all over the country and even pursue an educational career.
“My whole life I’ve been able to make a living playing music," Stryker said, "... and now I am a professor at Indiana University, as well as Rutgers in New Jersey.”
When Stryker was a child, he was fascinated with all kinds of music, but rock music was what he enjoyed most. He used to use his older sister’s 45 record player to listen to music.
It wasn’t until high school that Stryker was introduced to a jazz/blues style of music. When he was in high school, he and his friends attended a jazz jam session. He instantly fell in love with the sound of jazz, so he started covering different jazz songs.
“Music was fun then, and it’s just as fun now,” he said.
Stryker attended a jazz camp where he heard many great jazz musicians. The camp was one inspiration that has helped him get to where he is now.
When Stryker was 16 years old, he joined a band. His first gig was a birthday party where he made $30. This is when he realized that he could use music as a way to make money and do what he loves most.
Something that he has enjoyed is traveling around the world — music has allowed him to do just that.
“Music has allowed me to travel around, meet people, enrich my life, while also making a living," Stryker said.
Stryker had to make a name for himself just like anyone else, but it didn’t come easily. He has dedicated his life to jazz and the blues.
Stryker once stated, “Anything you do in life will be a challenge, you just have to jump out on a limb and go for it.”
For Stryker, music is what he loves and he turned it into a key for life.
“Music has always been a part of my life that I’m very grateful for,” he said.
"Ayé Aton remembered as a musician, painter, designer, muralist and educator" by Molly Hanson and Marae Mallard
Ayé Aton (Robert Underwood) was a musician, painter, designer, muralist and educator born on Jan. 29, 1940, in Versailles. He attended Central State University in Xenia, Ohio, and Kentucky State University in Frankfort.
Pieces of his artwork will be shown in a video during the music performances.
He was also well-known for his outer space themed murals during the 1960s and 1970s in Chicago. He moved to Chicago to be involved in the Civil Rights Movement. He began performing as a percussionist with the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians — a group well known for developing an avant-garde style of jazz in 1964.
Aton was a very inquisitive young man and heard about Sun Ra’s (bandleader, composer, artist, arranger, philosopher and poet) cosmic philosophy and avant-jazz music from the Washington Park Study Group in Chicago.
In the late 1960s, he called Sun Ra and an 11-year mentorship ensued. Aton’s murals began reflecting the topics he and Sun Ra had discussed — Egyptian motifs, outer space images and ancient symbols all appeared in his work.
In 1972, Sun Ra and Aton met at a concert leading Aton to work and live with Sun Ra’s Arkestra for the two years. During this time, he traveled internationally, performed as a percussionist and designed and executed stage backdrops.
Aton returned to Chicago in 1974 and commissioned mural works and continued his musical associations with AACM and the Sun Ra Arkestra. In 1983, he moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and became a community arts advocate.
He continued creating artwork, as well as drumming with area groups, and became an arts educator where he furnished hundreds of paintings with Native American, African, Egyptian, Afrofuturist and abstract motifs.
He was recognized as an Arts Ambassador by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge in 2001. Aton often worked for various programs in the social work field with disadvantaged and at-risk youth to supplement his artistic endeavors.
He was commissioned by the Kansas City Memorial Juneteenth Arts Festival to make a poster for the 2010 Juneteenth celebration. In March of 2016, Aton moved back to Kentucky to be close to his family after being diagnosed with lung cancer. He continued making art every day. Aton passed away Oct. 30, 2017.
Aton’s son, Ahmosis Aton, said his father had "quite a few" favorite songs to write and perform.
"I remember he really liked 'Space is the Place' off the Sun Ra album, which my father also played drums on,” Ahmosis said.
Ahmosis said if his father had not pursued a career in the arts, he probably would have gone into teaching or counseling because he loved spending time with kids.
Ahmosis also said his father's favorite person to collaborate with was Sun Ra.
"He played music with him, traveled the world with him and they all lived together in Sun Ra's home in Philadelphia," Ahmosis said.
"From musician to leader: Devine Carama to perform at International Jazz Day," by Ava Hedden and Larrissa Bush
Devine Carama is the director of One Lexington at Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government (LFUGC). He is a motivational speaker, community activist, and also the director of a Kentucky-based nonprofit organization for kids called Believing In Forever Inc.
Carama is a rapper. He has seven singles and 16 albums.
Out of all of his recordings, Carama said, “I would have to say my 2011 song, 'The Populist Pulpit,' is my all-time favorite song I've ever written. I wasn't trying to make a hit record or something that was radio-friendly.
"The song didn't even have a hook. My only allegiance when creating that piece was to my own personal truth at that moment, and that is it. That song chronicles the transition of a young black man trying to grow spiritually and figure the world out.”
He continued with his career — creating music and making change — until deciding to switch his path. He began doing more leadership and motivational speaking. Carama mentioned how “he felt God pulling him to another direction.”
This was not a huge change for him, since he had always been involved in the community and advocating. He was just creating a new focus. He described the transition as “natural” and added that, “The foundation of early hip hop was synonymous with community. Hip-hop culture was created to be a voice for the voiceless.
"In many ways, I'm still using my voice to advocate for others, I'm just choosing to do it through deeds and not words. Hip hop is community.”
In 2019, Carama started Kingtucky, an entertainment company that focuses on live music, hip-hop and poetry. Kingtucky also works with the youth throughout communities by providing workshops, motivational speaking and mentoring.
Carama explained that he had been given this inspiration from his mother, Jackie Spaulding, hip-hop artist Common and Martin Luther King Jr.
“My mother for her attention to detail and hard work, Common's willingness to always put social commentary in his music, and MLK's ability to be a bridge between opposing groups," Carama said. "I never really had that one hero that I looked up to, but I've always tried to learn and take bits and pieces from any and everyone that I come in contact with in hopes of becoming a better person.”
In 2020, a year already filled with hardships, Carama lost his daughter, Kamaria.
“I've had a lot of trying times during my career, but I would say the death of my daughter was the hardest," he said. "I love all of my girls (Jaidah, Kamaria, Karsynn, and Zola) so much. Being a father is such a joy to me. Kamaria had just turned 18 and our relationship was transitioning to a different, but special place, at the time of her death.
"Dealing with that grief in the middle of a global pandemic and the social unrest of 2020, was difficult.”
With this tragedy, he added that “her legacy lives on through literature.”
His family created The Luna Library in her honor, which he described as “an African American History & Black character-focused library that provides free books to children in the community.”
Amongst doing other things, he expressed his plans and goals are to “continue hearing God's voice and following wherever he takes me. One year ago, I never thought I would be serving on the governor's Human Rights Commission or working for Mayor (Linda) Gorton as the director of One Lexington. Contrary to what a lot of people think, I'm not very ambitious.
"Honestly, I just want to use my God-given gifts and abilities to help people. I try to leave room for God to move.”
"Get to Know Rob Dixon" by Caleb Hack and Daylyn Redden
Rob Dixon is considered the "Mayor of Indianapolis." He has been running the Indy Jazz Fest since 1999. The Indy Jazz Fest is an annual jazz festival in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Rob Dixon is an American jazz saxophone player. Rob was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in the year 1977.
The following is a Q&A with Dixon:
Question: What skills have you learned that have helped you in your career with music?
Answer: Communicating with people is big, building relationships, and managing time.
Q: How did the pandemic affect the Indy Jazzfest and your music in general?
A: It just put a halt to things in general and also turned almost everything to digital when it comes to music.
Q: What's the best piece of advice you would give to another musician?
A: Communication is very big because you have to get connections. Also, you need to practice to hone your skills.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/760445439/posts/10166038324695440/?
