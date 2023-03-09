Advocates for mental health patients across Kentucky were the focus of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Kentucky’s rally Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda.

Former Kentucky state Sen. Alice Forgy-Kerr, a longtime supporter of mental health causes in the General Assembly, was presented with an award from NAMI Kentucky by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, as was Dr. Sheila Schuster, faculty member at the University of Louisville, longtime practicing psychologist and legislative liaison for the Kentucky Psychological Association.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman poses with former Kentucky Sen. Alice Forgy-Kerr after presenting her with an award from NAMI Kentucky Wednesday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presents a lifetime achievement award from NAMI Kentucky to Louisville psychologist and longtime advocate Dr. Sheila Schuster at the Capitol on Wednesday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman spoke at a mental health advocacy rally at the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday morning. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

