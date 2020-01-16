Area middle school academic teams will compete in the District Governor’s Cup Competition on Saturday at Second Street School.
Teams from Second Street, Elkhorn Middle School, Bondurant Middle School, Good Shepherd Catholic School and The Frankfort Christian Academy are set to participate. The event is sponsored by the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition.
Governor's Cup features eight events, including Quick Recall, which is open to the public and begins at 10:45 a.m. District winners will advance to the Governor’s Cup Regional competition on Feb. 1.