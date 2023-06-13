Thirteen Franklin County residents were named to the Midway University Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester. There were 357 students who made the Dean's List, including local students Owen Clements, Trinity Garr, Leah Hibbitts, Emilie Hill, Leighann Jacobs, Jack Kampschaefer, Rebecca Monnin, Jacob Smith, Zachary Smith, Andrew Stefaniak, Lauren Walton, Shelby Wilhite and Kennedy Williams.

