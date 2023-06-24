Gracie Mika, pictured with Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles, is serving as an intern this summer at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA). Mika, daughter of Steve and Mary Beth Mika of Frankfort, will be a senior this fall at the Western Kentucky University, where she is majoring in agronomy soil science and minoring in business administration. (Photo by KDA Office of Communications)
A Frankfort student has earned a summer internship in Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles’ office.
Gracie Mika, who attends Western Kentucky University, will work alongside KDA employees learning the various programs the department is involved allowing them to gain insight into considering a future career within the ag industry and with KDA.
“Our internship program offers college students a unique opportunity to work alongside our employees and agriculture community,” Quarles said. “From past experiences, we know this program provides a great advantage to those who want to continue in the agriculture field, helping to launch careers in agriculture or an ag-related field. Some of our interns even go on to become KDA employees.”
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s eight-week summer internship program has provided opportunities for students to gain first-hand experience, knowledge, and understanding of the governmental process through pre-professional work in various occupational fields. KDA offers students studying majors both directly and indirectly relating to agriculture. Career paths of current and former interns include, but are not limited to, agriculture, education, computer science, marketing, public relations, and pre-law.
