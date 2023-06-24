A Frankfort student has earned a summer internship in Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles’ office.

Gracie Mika, who attends Western Kentucky University, will work alongside KDA employees learning the various programs the department is involved allowing them to gain insight into considering a future career within the ag industry and with KDA.

Gracie Mika

Gracie Mika, pictured with Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles, is serving as an intern this summer at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA). Mika, daughter of Steve and Mary Beth Mika of Frankfort, will be a senior this fall at the Western Kentucky University, where she is majoring in agronomy soil science and minoring in business administration. (Photo by KDA Office of Communications)

