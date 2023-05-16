Hannah Miller, of Frankfort, was one of 445 new members inducted into the University of Kentucky chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society during the Spring 2023 semester.

Miller is a student in the College of Arts & Sciences.

Alpha Lambda Delta logo.png

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription