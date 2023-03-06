DrMLKJ_Speech_CivilRights_March_1964_RG2400.jpg

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. speaking to assembled marchers on the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol. (Photo | KY Dept. for Libraries and Archives)

The website, educational program, and filmed oral histories collected to commemorate the 1964 civil rights march to the state Capitol were premiered to attendees at a special community event on Sunday, the 59th anniversary of the event. The presentation was hosted by project co-creators Joanna Hay and Dr. LeDatta Grimes, as well as Focus On Race Relations-Frankfort. 

0001_CivilRights_March_Frankfort_cropped_1964_RG2400N.jpg

A photo of some of the 10,000 marchers who came to Frankfort on March 5, 1964. (Photo | KY. Dept. for Libraries and Archives)

Local notables who participated in the march and gave oral testimonies for the website were in attendance, including Rev. Louis Newby, former pastor of the First Corinthian Baptist Church, Sheila Mason-Burton, Dr. Carl Smith and Joseph Smith Jr. 

Dr. Carl Smith

Former KSU choir director Dr. Carl Smith spoke about his experience directing the college's choir at the march. "I wasn't sure what to expect. I sure didn't sleep much in the days before." (Photo | Anna Latek)
1_JPGGov_Breathitt_Signs_KY_Civil_Rights_Bill_1966_RG2400N.jpg

Governor Ned Breathitt (seated, center) pictured in the Capitol Rotunda as he signed the 1966 Kentucky Civil Rights Act into law. (Photo | courtesy KY Dept. for Libraries and Archives)
Dr. King @ KSU - 1957

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (center) stands with Dr. Rufus B. Atwood (R), president of Kentucky State University, and Frank Stanley, Jr. (L), journalist and publisher of the Louisville Defender at the college's 1957 commencement ceremony.  (Photo | KSU Archives)
Rev. Newby & MLK

Retired First Corinthian Baptist pastor Rev. Dr. Louis Newby (L) marches behind Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. along Capital Avenue. (Photo | Rev. Dr. Louis Newby)
Clip from MLK march film

A clip from one of the films produced about the Frankfort civil rights march. (Photo | Anna Latek)

