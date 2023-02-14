A National Park Service project to highlight the 1964 civil rights march in Frankfort led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson is gaining momentum throughout central Kentucky as the 59th anniversary of the event rapidly approaches.

Frankfort filmmaker Joanna Hay and historian, author and journalist Dr. Le Datta Grimes are working in conjunction with the Capital City Museum, the Nunn Center for Oral History at the University of Kentucky, and multiple educational and civic groups throughout the region to bring this project to life, and the project was presented to the city commission Monday. 

Robinson, MLK, Breathitt

Baseball Hall-of-Famer Jackie Robinson (R) looks on as Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. shakes hands with former Kentucky Governor Edward "Ned" Breathitt after the March on Frankfort in 1964. Photo courtesy | Kentucky Historical Society

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription