Baseball Hall-of-Famer Jackie Robinson (R) looks on as Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. shakes hands with former Kentucky Governor Edward "Ned" Breathitt after the March on Frankfort in 1964. Photo courtesy | Kentucky Historical Society
A National Park Service project to highlight the 1964 civil rights march in Frankfort led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson is gaining momentum throughout central Kentucky as the 59th anniversary of the event rapidly approaches.
Frankfort filmmaker Joanna Hay and historian, author and journalist Dr. Le Datta Grimes are working in conjunction with the Capital City Museum, the Nunn Center for Oral History at the University of Kentucky, and multiple educational and civic groups throughout the region to bring this project to life, and the project was presented to the city commission Monday.
According to Hay, “our goal for this project when we began was that every Kentucky school child would know that in 1964, Dr. Martin Luther King and Jackie Robinson marched on Frankfort with 10,000 marchers, and hopefully every Kentucky citizen will know that this event happened.”
“The importance of oral history is that it allows us to add voices to the historical records,” Dr. Grimes explained. “When we sit down with people and we conduct oral histories, we have the chance to add everyone to the historical record. We get to place people in an interaction and engagement with one another.”
The recently completed website focused on the history of this march,www.MLKMarchOnFrankfort.com, includes archival footage of the original event, new short films created by Hay and Grimes about the event, and several interviews with those who attended the march — including Dr. Louis Newby, who was pastor of Frankfort’s First Corinthian Baptist Church, Dr. Carl Smith, retired director of the Kentucky State University choir, former Kentucky Sen. Georgia Davis Powers and her brother, Lawrence Montgomery, among several others.
Lesson plans developed for elementary, middle and high school students are also included, as well as an interactive map of the march route, with important milestones marked and detailed as visitors track the march from where it crossed the Capital Avenue Bridge to the steps of the Capitol. This can be used to guide in-person field trips to the city, or to research the event virtually.
“Why is this so important to Frankfort and Kentucky history?” Dr. Grimes asked elected leaders at Monday’s meeting. “So many times when we talk about Kentucky, we think about the stereotypes that came to define us that are not always good. But this was a moment when Kentucky led the nation with the legislation that would pass. This was an opportunity to demonstrate that Kentucky was a place that was thinking, living, breathing, and moving us towards the society that we want to be, and that we claim to be.”
Just shy of two years after the march, Kentucky became the first southern state to enact sweeping civil rights legislation with the passage of the Kentucky Civil Rights Act of 1966, signed into law by then-Governor Edward “Ned” Breathitt.
Focus on Race Relations - Frankfort will be hosting a formal unveiling of the project Sunday, March 5, from 3-5 p.m. in the River Room at the Paul Sawyier Public Library. The event is open to the public.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.