For the 13th year, Moe Shands welcomed children in kindergarten through eighth grade into his barber shop for a free haircut Monday during his Sharing is Caring event. 

The event lasted from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the shop located at 21 Reilly Road. Moe and his son, Téquan Shands, gave more than 50 haircuts to local children. 

080723_MoeShands_hb_web-2.jpg

Jayceon Jones, 6, has his hair cut by Téquan Shands during the Sharing is Caring free haircut event at Moe Shands Barber Shop on Reilly Road on Monday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
080723_MoeShands_hb_web-3.jpg

Tyler Mattison, 11, helps keep the floors clean during the Sharing is Caring free haircut event at Moe Shands Barber Shop on Reilly Road on Monday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

