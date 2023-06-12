Jersey Cow 2023 Dairy Show

It's important to know who is leading who in a dairy show ring, and this young Jersey knew to listen to its' lead. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
A corral of dairy cattle greeted visitors to the livestock barns. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

When you think of central Kentucky, you might think of thoroughbreds running through rolling fields of green. You probably don’t think of Holstein, Brown Swiss or Jersey dairy cattle.

However, at this year’s 26th annual Franklin County Dairy Show, kids, teens and young adults were able to show off their best cattle in over a dozen categories ranging from showmanship to bests in breed. 

Intermediate class first-place winner Sophie Franklin poses with her ribbons and winning heifer at Saturday's dairy show. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
"It takes a lot of guts to walk into a show ring with these big animals," the announcer said at Saturday's show. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Livestock judge Thomas Crozier coaches junior class participants on the nuances of showmanship at Lakeview Park's livestock pavilion. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

