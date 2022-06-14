Pamela Moore, of Frankfort, was awarded the Distinguished Service Award at a special ceremony during the 93rd State FFA Convention in Lexington. 

The Distinguished Service Award is given to adults who have rendered a lifetime of service to the State FFA Association and is the highest honor the Association can bestow on an adult.

Pamela Moore, of Frankfort, received the Distinguished Service Award at the State FFA Convention in Lexington. (Photo submitted)

Moore began her career as an agriculture teacher. During her time at Jessamine County High School, the chapter was recognized as one of the top chapters in the nation. In 1999, Moore accepted a position with the Kentucky Department of Education managing the implementation of the Kentucky Occupational Skill Standards and Assessments.  

From 2016 until March of 2022, she served as Division Director for the Division of Student Transition Readiness in the Office of Career and Technical Education. In each of her roles, Moore provided support to the agricultural education consultants and Kentucky FFA. 

She has served as a State FFA Convention judge for over 20 years and has also assisted with the Kentucky State Fair. As Division Director she helped secure funding for improvements at the Kentucky FFA Leadership Training Center including new cabins, cabin renovations and a new maintenance shop. Thanks in part to her efforts, the Leadership Training Center received a $6 million appropriation in the 2022 state budget. 

Moore has been a sponsor of the Kentucky FFA Foundation and a supporter of the Kentucky FFA Alumni and Supporters group.

