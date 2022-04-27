Newly-appointed members of the Kentucky State University Board of Regents convened for the first time at a special-called meeting Wednesday.

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) President Aaron Thompson welcomed the new members, who were appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear and confirmed by the Kentucky Senate earlier this month.

They include former Gov. Ernie Fletcher of Osprey, Florida; former state auditor Edward Hatchett of Glasgow; Charles Moyer of Louisville; Tammi Dukes of Farmington Hills, Michigan; Michael Adams Jr. of Lexington; Gerald Patton of Rancho Mirage, California; Jason Moseley of Lexington; and Robert Ramsey of Georgetown.

042722 KSU Board of Regents

“Over the next many months, there’ll be much work to do,” explained Thompson, referring to the school’s recent financial issues brought to light last summer around the same time then-KSU President Dr. M. Christopher Brown announced his resignation.

“Our goal is to make sure we are in a situation where we don’t dwell on negatives, but focus on positives,” he added.

“Kentucky State University has been an historically Black college and university (HBCU) for 135 years and there’s no reason why it won’t be an HBCU for the next 135 years.”

All of the regents, including Gerald Patton — who was appointed in January and is the lone holdover from the previous board — were sworn in by Elisa Borne, the board liaison.

After taking the oath, the first order of business was to nominate and elect the chair and vice chair. Patton, who was nominated by staff regent Edward Fields, was the only chairperson nominee and was elected by a unanimous vote.

There were four nominations for vice chair. Adams and Dukes nominated themselves. Hatchett was selected by Ramsey and faculty regent Herman Walston, who garnered four votes and was named vice chair, was chosen by Fields. Ramsey was second with three votes and Adams and Dukes tied with two votes apiece.

Dukes then made a motion to nominate Borne as board secretary. The motion was seconded by Adams.

CPE Vice President and General Counsel Travis Powell explained House Bill 250, which was signed into law in early April and allocates a $23 million loan to the university.

Per the legislation, until K-State’s finances are stable CPE must approve KSU expenditures greater than $5,000; provide updates to the Legislative Research Commission (LRC) and various legislative committees on the progress of the management improvement plan at least four times a year; adopt a KSU management and improvement plan by Nov. 1; provide a progress report to the interim joint committee on education on June 1 and Nov. 1 of each year; conduct a three-year performance analysis based on the management and improvement plan by Nov. 1, 2025; and make recommendations to the interim committee on education and appropriations for repayment of the KSU loan which is slated to start in November 2026.

The bill also states that KSU must provide monthly financial reports to CPE; develop a process to review all faculty and staff performance by July 8; conduct a performance review of all faculty and staff by April 8, 2023; conduct a review of all departments and academic programs and eliminate or change departments or programs by April 8, 2023; and pause its presidential search until April 15, 2023.

Clara Ross Stamps was named acting president shortly after Brown’s resignation.

On Tuesday, Powell told the board that 84 applications were received for the presidential post.

“That’s a good sign that there was a lot of interest,” he said. “At the next meeting we can discuss how you want to proceed, as it will be on the agenda.”

KSU Financial Consultant Greg Rush said that financial statements are proving to be challenging because of the way things have been paid in the past. He noted that there was no process in place.

“The university was out of cash on the first of April and would not have been able to make payroll without the legislature’s action,” he stated. “We’re still refining the numbers.”

In mid-April, CPE approved a $17.5 million disbursement to KSU. Rush said the remaining funds would likely be requested in May, but added that currently the cash flow issues have been resolved.

Fletcher stressed that it would be helpful for the board to receive financials.

“I know you have to report to the General Assembly, but I believe it would be apropos for us to receive those as well,” he remarked.

Stamps responded that financial records are available on the school’s website.

“We were waiting for you to be sworn in, but we can share anything you like,” she added.

Dukes inquired about getting a copy of the previous audit report.

“Have we ever done an audit of internal controls?” she questioned. “It seems that’s where the issues are.”

Powell replied that he would send board members a copy of the financial analysis that CPE did.

“Our goal is to make sure you are fully informed at all times,” he explained.

In other business, the board unanimously approved:

• a resolution to confer degrees

• posthumous degree candidates

• honorary degree candidate

• a request for proposals (RFP) for internal audit services

• an RFP for cleaning services

• Phase II purchase and installation of keyless door locks in residence halls

• repayment of deficit state construction accounts

• repayment of the revenue anticipation note

• certification of resolution for authorization to sign agreements with Fifth Third Bank.

The meeting ended with Patton inviting all regents to the graduation ceremony set for Friday, May 13.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription