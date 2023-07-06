The Capital City Museum is extending its summer half-day camp programs at Fort Hill later into July.

Three new dates were added to allow more kids to join the fun, Tuesday, July 18; Wednesday, July 19; and Wednesday, July 26.

Capital City Museum logo.jpg
DAR_05_ce.jpg

The historic Sullivan House is located at Fort Hill. (State Journal file photo)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription