Editor's Note: This story was updated at 11 p.m. Match 25 with corrected spelling for some nominees' names.
Just two people who were serving on the Kentucky State University Board of Regents have been nominated to remain on the board.
The governor’s postsecondary education nominating committee met Friday morning and nominated 16 individuals for the KSU board. Those names will be sent to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Rahul Reddy and Gerald Patton were the only two serving on the board to be included on Friday’s list.
Beshear on Friday signed Senate Bill 265, which directs him to remove the eight governor-appointed members of the board and to name eight new regents.
The bill only removed the governor-appointed regents. The staff, faculty and student regents remain unchanged.
The bill, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, R-Greensburg, comes during a time of financial turmoil at KSU. House Bill 250, sponsored by James Tipton (R-Taylorsville), would provide a $23 million loan to the school, which has said it needs that money to stay afloat through the end of the current fiscal year on June 30.
Kentucky State is also looking for ways to cut $7 million from the budget for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.
The names being forwarded to Beshear by the nominatg committee are Patton, Reddy, William Brown, Charles Moyer, William Stone, Tammi Dukes, Debra Hodge, Jason Moseley, William Conner, Reginald Davis, Edward Hatchett, Robert Ramsey, Ernie Fletcher, Michael Adams, Andrew Baskin and Tim Findley.
Members of the board who were not included on the nominating committee’s list were Ron Banks, Carolyn Burns, Elaine Farris, Paul Harnice, Dalton Jantzen and Roger Reynolds.
KSU’s Board of Regents meets quarterly, and the meeting scheduled for March 3 was canceled.
Senate Bill 265 gives Beshear a deadline of April 4 to name the new regents, and the Senate would have until April 14 to confirm the nominees.
