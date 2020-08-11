Adam Nance has spent his entire educational career in the Franklin County Schools system, and that continues after becoming a principal for the first time.
Nance was named the principal at William Cofield High School and the Fayette County Detention Center last week.
"I'm super, super excited, and I'm ready to get going," he said.
Nance spent the last five years as an assistant principal at Bondurant Middle School. He served as assistant principal at Collins Lane Elementary two years before that, and he taught at Collins Lane for eight years.
“One big thing with me and why I’m in education, and coaching as well, is the relationship component with students,” he said. “I like to try to figure ways to make a connection with kids.”
That is one of his strengths going into the job.
“We are excited to hire Adam Nance as the principal of the Fayette County Detention Center and at William Cofield High School,” Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp said in a release. “Adam has developed very strong relationships with students over the years, and his experience as an administrator and his dedication to always putting students first will serve him well in this position.”
Nance said the two facilities are in separate locations and serve different needs.
“They are two separate entities,” he said. “Cofield is not behavior oriented. It’s kids in a unique situation. They may need different hours. Maybe 8-3, the regular school hours, don’t work, or maybe because of a life situation they need a different route to get a high school diploma.”
Students at Cofield are there by staff recommendation or they can apply for admittance.
Students at the Fayette County Detention Center, which is for youth ages 13-18, are at the center through the juvenile justice system.
Nance will split his time between the two schools. William Cofield High School is located in the Franklin County Career and Technical Center at Franklin County High School.
Nance earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Georgetown College, an instructional leadership degree from the University of Louisville, and Rank I and an instructional specialist degree from the University of the Cumberlands.
He said this new position is a good fit.
“First and foremost, I was born and raised in Franklin County,” Nance said. “I’ve lived here all my life. My wife, Cheryl, and I work in the district, and we have three children — Lucas, who will be a junior at Western Hills and plays soccer, Chloe, who will be in the sixth grade at Bondurant, and Jackson, who will be in the first grade at Collins Lane, where my wife teaches.”
This is the first year FCS is providing educational services for the Fayette County Detention Center.
Cofield High School, established in 2018 as an alternative learning center, has been recognized by the Kentucky Department of Education as an Alternative Program of Distinction.
