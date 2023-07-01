Sarah Neal, of Frankfort, was one of 29 candidates to be presented with an official Midway University nursing pin during a ceremony in May.

The pins were presented to students who successfully completed their coursework and earned either their Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), or their Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree.

