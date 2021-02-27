Last year, when Kennedy Owens celebrated her seventh birthday, it was with a party at church.

With a Feb. 25 birthday, Kennedy got her party in right before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

On Saturday, Kennedy celebrated her eighth birthday with a drive-by parade.

“I never thought this would last as long as it has,” Kennedy’s mother, Mandi Owens, said of the pandemic.

“We were going to try and do something,” Kennedy said, “but then COVID got really bad and we decided to do a parade.”

That was fine with Kennedy, who said she didn’t miss having a party.

“No, I loved it,” she said of the parade.

Mandi Owens said the family used Facebook to get the word out about the parade, which started at 4 p.m.

About 30 cars drove past in the first five minutes of the parade, including four police cars. Kennedy’s father, Tyler Owens, is a patrolman with the Frankfort Police Department.

The next big event for Kennedy is returning to in-person instruction on March 8 at Hearn Elementary, where she’s in second grade.

“I’m excited,” she said. “I’ll finally see my friends.”

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription