Sheri Satterly has spent her entire 18-year education career at a small, independent school district.
That will continue with her new job.
Satterly, 41, was announced as the new superintendent of Frankfort Independent Schools at a special-called board meeting Tuesday. She begins her new position on Friday.
Satterly comes to FIS from Danville Independent Schools, where she’s held various positions in the last 18 years. The most recent is assistant superintendent and chief academic officer.
She is also a graduate of Danville High School, so leaving the district won’t be easy.
“It is (hard),” Satterly said, “but I’m excited about going to another small, diverse, independent district. This is the only position I applied for.”
Satterly received a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of the Cumberlands. She holds a master’s degree in school counseling from Eastern Kentucky University and a master’s in instructional leadership from the Cumberlands.
She’s currently working with Cumberlands on her doctorate.
“I love small,” Satterly said. “I went to a small school, I went to a small college. I love a place where students aren’t just a number, and I want that for my own children. I don’t want them to just be a face in the crowd. I don’t want that for any child.”
Satterly and her husband, Jeremiah, have two sons — Chapman, 10, and Jack, 4. Both will be attending Second Street School in the upcoming school year.
She’ll be working in a district that’s smaller than Danville Independent. According to enrollment numbers for 2020-2021 posted on the National Center for Education Statistics website, DIS had 1,856 students, and Frankfort Independent had 936.
During her tenure with DIS, Satterly served as an elementary school music teacher and reading interventionist, a middle school counselor and principal, and a high school guidance counselor overseeing college and career readiness.
As an administrator Satterly has overseen the district’s instructional programs and services. She also developed expertise in financial management, federal programs such as Title I and ESSER, and comprehensive school/district improvement planning.
Satterly serves on the Kentucky Association of School Administrators’ equity, diversity and inclusion committee.
The FIS board unanimously approved a four-year contract for Satterly at Tuesday’s meeting. Details of the contract have yet to be released.
Satterly is replacing FIS Superintendent Houston Barber, who resigned in April to take the position of deputy superintendent with Fayette County Public Schools. Barber begins work at FCPS on Friday.
Satterly’s first meeting with the FIS board left a good impression.
“It was very welcoming,” she said. “Everyone was excited, and they seemed so genuine, and the tradition is deep here. Houston says tradition never graduates.”
Satterly met with Barber Thursday in Frankfort.
“He set aside some time for me to pick his brain,” Satterly said.
The board plans to host a community meet-and-greet for Satterly in August.
“We look forward to introducing Ms. Satterly to our students, staff, families and community,” FIS Board Chair Jina Greathouse said in a press release from the district. “It was clear from the outset that she had done her homework on our district, and she is ready and eager to join the Panther family as our next superintendent.”
Greathouse extended thanks to the screening committee and FIS board members at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I’m going to take some liberty here and express my gratitude to the screening committee,” she said. “They helped us begin this process, and they were very diligent in the work they did in vetting our candidates and putting in the time and the energy, and secondly I would like to thank the board.
“This board has been dedicated and passionate and willing to do the work and do the research. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Satterly also thanked the screening committee during Tuesday’s meeting.
“I was at the board for two hours last week,” she said. “It just felt like home, so it’s nice it already feels like home.”
