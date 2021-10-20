Gov. Andy Beshear announced new roadside signs to recognize the state's two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) — Kentucky State University and Simmons College of Kentucky.

This week contractors will begin work to install five signs on two Kentucky interstates and a local Jefferson County roadway.

New KSU signage

“Louisville and Frankfort are home to the state’s only HBCUs, and these signs will elevate awareness to Kentuckians and travelers alike of the historic significance these higher learning institutions have played in Kentucky’s history,” Beshear said. “These institutions, their missions and the people they serve are vital parts of Team Kentucky and crucially important as we build a better Kentucky for every family.”

“We’re proud to display the names of these long-standing institutions on state signs to help visitors easily locate these campuses while giving a nod to one of the many reasons they are notable in Kentucky,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said.

Two Kentucky State University signs will be installed Friday facing both directions of Interstate 64 near exits 53B and 58, respectively. While KSU directional signage has been present on I-64, the new signage will identify the institution as a HBCU. Each sign is 19-feet tall and weighs 907 pounds.

“As Kentucky State University celebrates a proud history of 135 years as the commonwealth’s only public HBCU, the KSU Board of Regents, the faculty, staff, students, alumni and supporters are excited to join Gov. Beshear in recognizing the state’s HBCUs with the installation of new highway signage,” said Kentucky State University Board of Regents chairperson Dr. Elaine Farris. “Today marks a momentous occasion for Kentucky State University as we are honored to continue our legacy of serving and educating Kentuckians.”

“Today we celebrate the rich history of both Simmons College and Kentucky State University for their significant contributions to improving the lives of Black Kentuckians and others beyond our state through higher education,” said Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson.

“These HBCUs are the colleges of choice for many students because of their unique missions and distinctive roles in creating culturally competent graduates and a more vibrant workforce. This designation is well-deserved, and all of us in the higher education community look forward to their continued success.”

