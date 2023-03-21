When 3-year-old Lydia began attending Collins Lane Elementary School in August she was confined to a stroller.
On Tuesday, the preschooler led her and her sister, Esther’s classes, on two loops around the school parking lot with her schoolmates chanting her name and cheering her on.
“Lydia has Down Syndrome,” explained CLE preschool teacher Jayme Boswell. “The amazing thing about this is she learned to walk this past fall.”
Down Syndrome (or Trisomy 21), a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome, affects approximately one in every 800 babies and occurs naturally — there is no known cause.
According to worlddownsyndromeday.org, the condition usually causes varying degrees of intellectual and physical disability, as well as associated medical issues.
Lydia’s mother, Jennifer, said her daughter started walking on her own between Halloween and Christmas and that school has had a positive effect on her and the family.
“She loves it,” Jennifer told The State Journal.
With the help of other staff members, Boswell organized the walk on Down Syndrome Awareness Day — March 21. The date — which occurs on the 21st day of the third month — signifies the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down Syndrome. This year's theme is "With us not for us."
In addition to the walk, the classes also sported crazy socks — an idea that was created because chromosomes are shaped like socks and people with the condition have an extra chromosome.
To prepare for the celebration, Boswell’s preschoolers made their own Team Lydia T-shirts with their handprints painted on them along with the words “hands down.”
When asked about the significance of the day, Lydia’s mother, Jennifer said she is grateful for all the school does for her children.
“It means a lot that the teachers, administrators and students support Lydia,” she stated. “They planned all of this.”
Though Lydia is non-verbal, she uses about 25 words in sign language. On Tuesday, after making a couple of laps around the school parking lot and eating a special cookie with the words “down right Lydia” written in frosting, the 3-year-old and her big sister taught the rest of the preschool class how to sign “thank you.”
