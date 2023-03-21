032123 Lydia smile

Lydia, pushes her cart during the walk around Collins Lane Elementary School. Fellow classmates cheered her name as she led the way. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

When 3-year-old Lydia began attending Collins Lane Elementary School in August she was confined to a stroller.

On Tuesday, the preschooler led her and her sister, Esther’s classes, on two loops around the school parking lot with her schoolmates chanting her name and cheering her on.

032123 Lydia walk

Three-year-old Lydia, center, leads the walk around Collins Lane Elementary School Tuesday. Lydia learned to walk last fall. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
032123 Lydia cart

Three-year-old Lydia smiles at the mention of cookies on Tuesday while Collins Lane preschool teacher Jayme Boswell holds her up and her sister, Esther, looks on. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
032123 Lydia clap

Lydia claps as she chases after her cart during the Down Syndrome Awareness Walk at Collins Lane Elementary School Tuesday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
032123 Lydia crazy socks

Lydia, 3, and her sister, Esther, 7, show off their crazy socks Tuesday at Collins Lane Elementary School. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription