Kentucky State University recently acquired a new research farm dedicated to the study of environmentally sustainable crop development. The 100-acre farm, located just outside of Frankfort, was purchased through USDA research grant funding and will support research in testing crops that can be grown in an environmentally sustainable manner.

The university’s sustainable agriculture program is designed to provide more profitable income opportunities for small family farms, promote environmental stewardship, and enhance the quality of life for farm families and communities.

