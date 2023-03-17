Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller was traveling in Alaska a few years ago when he saw a bike trail he thought would be a good fit for Frankfort.
Fast forward to Thursday, when a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place for a mountain bike trail on Franklin County Schools property near Lakeview Park.
“To me it’s like the perfect community project,” Mueller told the crowd assembled for the ceremony. “It started out with a couple people sitting around talking, and it just kind of grew. And this is like perfect.”
The FCS Board of Education approved a memorandum of understanding with the Kentucky Mountain Bike Association (KyMBA) about two years ago.
“We took it to the school board, what we wanted to build for the community,” Mueller said. “Most of the fiscal court is here tonight, and I appreciate you all being here because we’re getting ready to do a lot with our park over there.”
Mueller and his son, Vance, began cleaning the property.
“We had excavators, front-end loaders, it was a dump for a long time,” Mueller said. “Charlie Lewis and the parks [department] really helped us clean it up, which I was very appreciative of. It kind of faded for a little bit until we met these guys with Bluegrass Berms.”
The Bluegrass Berms composite team is a non-profit 501(c)3 and a member of the Kentucky Interscholastic Cycling League (KICL), National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) and USA Cycling.
Bluegrass Berms’ mission, posted on its website, is “to provide Central Kentucky’s youth with high quality, low-risk and fun mountain bike programs.”
Jeb Gorham is the president and head coach of the Bluegrass Berms, which has middle school and high school students from Franklin and Woodford counties. In youth leagues riders are as young as 8 years old and go up through high school.
“We want to thank the schools as well to make sure you understand we’re on school property here, which is amazing to have that access,” Gorham said. “We’re going to do a lot more communicating at the schools to recruit new riders, which is on our list.”
The trail is a short track race course covering 1.4 miles, but it’s available for everyone to ride.
Short Track Sundays begin this Sunday and continue April 23 and May 7. There will be racing for all ages and abilities, and racing starts at 1 p.m. Registration fees will benefit Bluegrass Berms Youth Cycling 501(c)(3).
To register, go to www.bluegrassberms.org/events.
As of Thursday afternoon 30 riders had registered for Sunday’s event.
Building that number is one of the goals for mountain bike groups.
“KyMBA Bluegrass is a 100% volunteer-based trail organization,” said Jon Strom, president of the Bluegrass chapter of KyMBA. “We work to build, maintain, expand and advocate for off-road trail systems in central Kentucky. We like to grow our sport; we like to grow our riders. It comes down to those two things.
“Growing your sport is just what you think. We want to put miles of trail down, we want to put more trails closer to homes and to schools and to things so people can get to them easier, and we want to get more people involved in the sport that we think is pretty special.
“When I say grow our riders, I want to give people more places to go ride, and more places to become the best rider they want to be. That’s what this is going to do. I think we can check off both boxes really well.”
Among those thanked Thursday were the FCS Board of Education and Superintendent Mark Kopp, Franklin County Parks and Recreation and Lewis, the parks director, Inside Out Landscape Design for providing fuel and equipment for clean-up, Squire J.W. Blackburn, carpentry director at the FCCTC for work done on the trail, Mueller and the Franklin County Fiscal Court, Bicycle Face, a bike shop in Lexington, RovR products, the various groups involved in the trail and their teams, including Mark Harrell, vice president and team director with Bluegrass Berms, and VFW Post 4075, which donated two bikes to Bluegrass Berms.
Bluegrass Berms will be able to loan the bikes and helmets to children who may not have access to mountain bikes.
“That was something amazing that’s going to get more kids on bikes,” Gorham said, “which is one of the big themes of NICA in the youth leagues.”
