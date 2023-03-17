031823.Trail Ribbon Cutting_ly.jpg

Local mountain bike groups, local officials and riders attend the ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for a new mountain bike trail near Lakeview Park. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller was traveling in Alaska a few years ago when he saw a bike trail he thought would be a good fit for Frankfort.

Fast forward to Thursday, when a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place for a mountain bike trail on Franklin County Schools property near Lakeview Park.

031823.Mountain Bike Trail_ly.jpg

Youth riders check out the new mountain bike trail near Lakeview Park Thursday following a ribbon cutting ceremony for the trail. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
031823.Jeb Gorham_ly.jpg

Jeb Gorham, president and head coach of Bluegrass Berms, speaks to the crowd at Thursday's ribbon cutting ceremony for a new mountain bike trail near Lakeview Park. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription