A Western Hills student recently participated in Kentucky Farm Bureau’s (KFB) Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders (IFAL) Program at The University of Kentucky.

Natalie Nieto

Natalie Nieto

Natalie Nieto spent five days at the summer leadership conference for high school juniors.

The program exposes students to college life and allows them to explore different career paths related to agriculture.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription