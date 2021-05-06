A total of nine local high school students have been accepted to the Gatton Academy for Mathematics and Science at Western Kentucky University or the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University.

The Frankfort Christian Academy's Femi Obielodan was accepted to both academies.

Students accepted to Gatton are Mason Wooldridge and Aathman Bhavaraju of Western Hills and Eli Cossel of Frankfort.

Students accepted to Craft are Khloe Schwaniger of Frankfort, Ethan Smith and Kelsey Sowders of Franklin County, and Canyon Thomas and Ava Ashley of Western Hills.

Both academies are two-year residential schools for gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors.

