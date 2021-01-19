011921 Riley Gordon

Riley Gordon, a junior at Frankfort High, placed first in the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission's high school student art contest with this submission. (Photo submitted)

Eight local students were honored by the Martin Luther King Jr. State Commission and Kentucky Heritage Council on Monday for expressing themselves creatively through essays, visual art and poetry.

"It's heartening to learn of the poetry and art submissions of students across this commonwealth answering the question of how this civil rights icon would inspire the nation if he were alive today," said Renee Shaw, keynote speaker at the virtual event. "Many of us wrestle with that question now more than ever."

Riley Gordon, a junior at Frankfort High School, and Aspen Reynolds, a ninth-grader at Western Hills High School, were first and second respectively in the high school division.

Jinniah Ali won first place in the high school student poetry contest. Hanna Wright placed second. Both are juniors at FHS.

Lucy Cunningham, a sophomore at Franklin County High School, was second in the high school student essay contest and Frankfort High 11th-grader Diamond Moore was third. 

In the middle school student essay contest, Capital Day School eighth-graders Maggie McDonald and Cecily Smith placed second and third respectively.

In the student art contest, Sebastian Barnett, a fourth-grader at Elkhorn Elementary School placed third in the elementary school division.

