A Franklin County Schools bus was involved in an accident Monday morning, but no one was injured.
FCS posted about the accident on social media and said that the bus was No. 68. Students from Elkhorn Middle School and Franklin County High School were on the bus at the time.
The statement from FCS said the driver of another vehicle struck the bus and drove away from the scene. The bus did not sustain any damage.
FCS Transportation Director Brad McKinney said the accident occurred in Blanton Acres around 7:50 a.m. Monday.
McKinney said that the bus garage contacted parents of students on the bus and the Frankfort Police Department, which took a report on the situation.
FPD spokesman Dustin Bowman said there was no arrest made in connection with the collision and both the bus and the vehicle that hit the bus had “very minimal damage.”