Nominations are being accepted for the McConnell Foundation’s Extra Mile Award for teachers.

The winner of the annual award will receive $10,000. Nominations will be accepted until May 4.

Any full-time teacher in a K-12 school in Franklin County is eligible to receive the award. Nominees are expected to set an example, to inspire students of various backgrounds and abilities, to respect and have an admiration of students, parents, co-workers and administrators, to have an active leadership role in the community and to go the extra mile.

Nominees, in addition to filling out the application, must answer a questionnaire and explain a major issue they see in education and outline causes, effects and resolutions.

The nomination applications may be obtained from school principals or Terry Johnson by emailing Johnson at terry.johnson@franklin.kyschools.us or they may be found on “The McConnell Foundation — The Extra Mile Award” Facebook page.

The foundation is named for the late John Ed McConnell, an Elkhorn High School graduate who grew up in the Peaks Mill area and had a passion for education.

