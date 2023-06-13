Frankfort High School’s Chris O’Bryan has accepted a position at Woodford County High School.

O’Bryan, who has served as director of alternative schools for Frankfort Independent Schools for the last five years, will be an assistant principal at WCHS.

Coleman-O'Bryans

From left are Nate O'Bryan, Emma Coleman-O'Bryan, Jacqueline Coleman, Evelynne, Chris O'Bryan and Will O'Bryan. (Photo submitted)

