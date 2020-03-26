With local students being schooled from home and many parents and adults working remotely, The State Journal has compiled a list of free virtual offerings of field trips and lessons.
Local listings
• Frankfort’s Drive-by Zoo. Many local folks are putting stuffed animals in the windows of their residences and posting the street name or neighborhood on the group’s Facebook page.
• GURU Fitness is posting free workouts with and without weights on its YouTube channel. You don’t have to be a member of the gym for the daily workouts and motivational talks.
• Take a walk downtown and learn about each of the people behind the Frankfort Faces flags. There are 25 historic and current flags of famous folks with Frankfort connections.
• The Kentucky Historical Society offers an impressive array of online resources and activities. KHS offers live virtual tours on its Facebook page every Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. The KHS website also contains videos, links, activities, catalogs and research tools.
• The Salato Wildlife Education Center is currently closed but information about its indoor exhibits can be found on its website.
• KET is offering an online toolkit for families and educators with free high-quality educational resources for children of all ages. Visit KET.org/learnathome for students from PreK through grade 12.
Student learning
• Scholastic is offering free daily learning activities for children. To get started, view the video. For more information, visit the Scholastic website.
• Learn about how the 2020 U.S. Census data is collected and used at the Census website. The site contains a interviews with experts and an interactive challenge.
• Discovery Education hosts a variety of virtual events with companion guides and hands-on learning.
• Kids can virtually walk through all three floors of the Boston Children’s Museum, which contains a Japanese and dinosaur exhibits.
Virtual field trips
• Visit the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in a self-guided, room-by-room tour of permanent, current and past exhibits. The second floor Bone Hall is a student favorite.
• The Metropolitan Museum of Art contains 26 online galleries including Christian Dior, ball gowns and The Art of Music Through Time.
• Several zoos have popular animal exhibits. Visit the panda cam at Zoo Atlanta and check out the San Diego Zoo’s behind-the-scenes videos, stories, printable activities and games.
• Aquariums are also offering free online activities. The Georgia Aquarium has an ocean voyage webcam. Watch jellyfish on Monterey Bay Aquarium’s jellycam or take a virtual tour of the National Aquarium.
• Head down to the farm. Farm Fresh 360 allows users to immerse in farm life. The American Egg Board also offers a virtual egg farm field trip.
• View the night sky from a new perspective. Star Atlas allows users to enter their location and see which constellations will be visible in the night sky.
• Want to see the Northern Lights? Explore.com live streams from the Churchill Northern Studies Center in Manitoba, Canada. The webcam is situated directly under the aurora oval.
• Head out of this world to the red planet. Access Mars shows the surface of the planet as recorded by NASA’s Curosity rover.
• The U.S. Geological Society website contains an interactive map that monitors the country’s volcanoes. Users can click on any volcano to find out more information.
• Nature Works Everywhere offers 73 free virtual field trips at a variety of stops across the globe.
• Take a trip to Yellowstone National Park without leaving your home. The park’s website contains interactive maps and a livestream of Old Faithful geyser.
• The Great Lakes Now allows users to view videos about coastal wetlands, algae and lake sturgeon.
• Check out the Museum of We The People at the National Constitution Center. It contains an interactive section and virtual tour.
• Visit the living history museum in Colonial Williamsburg. It’s eight webcams provide a look into life in an early American community.
• Take a virtual field trip to Ellis Island — home of the Statue of Liberty — to view a former immigration inspection station.
• 360 Cities provides the world’s largest collection of 360-degree images and videos of cities across the globe.
• You don’t need a passport to visit the Louvre Museum in Paris; the Great Wall of China; Easter Island, Son Doong Cave; and ancient Egypt.
• Google Arts & Culture has collaborated with more than 1,200 museums and archives to feature monumental works of art.
• Take a trip down music lane with an interactive virtual field trip to the birthplaces of music — Vienna, Austria; New Orleans; Cleveland; and Britstol, Tennessee.
