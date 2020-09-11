Old Capitol rotunda
GALLERY: Military museum shows off facelift (copy)

Kentucky Military History Museum

The Old Capitol and Kentucky Military History Museum will reopen to visitors on Tuesday.

Visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Crowd capacity will be limited and there will be increased sanitation and hygiene, according to the Kentucky Historical Society (KHS).

KHS members receive free admission to the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History, Old Capitol and Kentucky Military History Museum. Non-members may purchase tickets online at https://history.ky.gov/visit/hours-admission/ or in-person at the history center.

KHS is not currently scheduling group tours or facility rentals.

For more information, visit history.ky.gov.

