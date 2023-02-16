KSU academic logo

Kentucky State University students and administration met this past week in the first "Leader to Leader" summit, hosted by KSU's Interim President Ronald A. Johnson and Student Government Association President Savion Briggs.

A sense of disconnect and a desire to have open lines of communication with university administration were listed as some of the biggest hurdles students experienced in a presentation at last month's Board of Regents meeting, and this event was billed as "an opportunity for clear communication and dialogue between KSU’s administrative leadership and student leaders."

