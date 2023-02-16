Kentucky State University students and administration met this past week in the first "Leader to Leader" summit, hosted by KSU's Interim President Ronald A. Johnson and Student Government Association President Savion Briggs.
A sense of disconnect and a desire to have open lines of communication with university administration were listed as some of the biggest hurdles students experienced in a presentation at last month's Board of Regents meeting, and this event was billed as "an opportunity for clear communication and dialogue between KSU’s administrative leadership and student leaders."
Students and administrators discussed the impacts of House Bill 250 on the university, other campus issues, and gave participants a chance to start discussions dedicated to what organizers are calling "An Intended Future for KSU." Issues that are planned to be addressed include the lack of an HBCU culture, mental health and wellness, as well as looking at how to support students' sense of belonging on campus as well as the community as a whole.
Three major questions were posed that will encompass the scope of this project:
• How can we improve our mental health services to help students in crisis and to ensure students feel supported and have a sense of belonging to persist through the attainment of their degree?
• How can students support the “KSU Intended Future“ narrative during Spring 2023?
• How can KSU better prepare students and families for the transition from high school to college, including applying for financial aid, the steps involved in the application process for college, providing early information, and making student orientation more interactive and reflective of the student experience?
Johnson said that "the summit is now a permanent fixture and provides a more formal line of communication with our students, and student town halls will follow each summit."
The first student town hall meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28.
"There is still a lot of work to be done," SGA President Briggs said, "but today is a move in the right direction.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.