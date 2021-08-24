Franklin County High School will host an open house for parents from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Parents will be able to do a quick meet-and-greet with teachers in a very informal setting.

A vaccination booth will also be provided for any interested students. 

Following the open house, parents and students are encouraged to head over to Benny Watkins Field for a crosstown showdown football game between FCHS and Western Hills. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. 

