The Frankfort Optimist Club’s Essay and Oratorical contests are open to local students.
The winner of this year’s essay contest — on the topic “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams You iMagine?”— advances to compete for a $2,500 college scholarship. Contestants must have been under age 18 as of Oct. 1, 2019.
Find rules and an entry form at https://www.optimist.org/Forms/19-20_Essay_Application.pdf. All essays and entry forms must be received by Feb. 15. Mail materials to: Ronnie Dunn, 204 Duntreath St., Frankfort, KY 40601. The winner will be determined by March 1.
The club’s competition for the oratorical contest will be held sometime in March depending on the amount of interest. Winners will compete at the Kentucky-West Virginia District’s competition in May. The speaking topic is “Just iMagine a World Without Boundaries.”
Find a copy of the rules and application at https://www.optimist.org/forms/19-20_oratorical_application.pdf. Apply by mailing materials by March 1 to Ronnie Dunn, 204 Duntreath St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
For speeches, contestants must have been under age 18 as of Oct. 1, 2019. At the district competition, the top winner will have the opportunity to win $3,500 in college scholarships and then be eligible to compete in a regional competition at Saint Louis University in Missouri. Regional contest winners can then compete in the World Championship at SLU. Students could possibly win up to $22,500 or more in scholarships.
“As they prepare for their future, many of our local students need experience expressing their thoughts and opinions to an audience,” Club President Jimmy Rogers said in a press release. “The Oratorical Contest challenges them to do just that and offers an opportunity for scholarships. In this way, our club hopes to bring out the best in each of them and help them achieve their goals for the future.”