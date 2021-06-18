Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — A Frankfort resident earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for the spring semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Caroline Orange was awarded the honor reserved for undergraduate students with a 4.0 academic grade point average for the semester at Georgia Tech.

