ATLANTA — The Georgia Institute of Technology recently announced its Dean's List honorees for the spring 2022 semester.

Caroline Orange, of Frankfort, earned this designation, which is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

