A Frankfort resident has been named to the Eastern Kentucky University Board of Regents.

Gov. Andy Beshear recently appointed Edwin Orange to the post. Orange is a consultant at Three Poplars LLC.

He replaces Vasu Vasudevan, whose term expired, and will serve until June 30, 2028.

