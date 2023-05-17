Carleigh Parr, of Frankfort, has been honored by the University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences' Department of Philosophy for the 2022-23 academic term.

UK Arts&Sciences logo.png

Parr received the Philosophy Senior Achievement Award.

