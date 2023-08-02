Sydney Parritt, a 2023 graduate of Franklin County High School, has been awarded the Melinda Lewis Memorial Scholarship.

Parritt will attend Western Kentucky University this fall pursuing a degree in business and marketing.

080223.Parritt-Lewis Scholarship_submitted.jpg

Sydney Parritt, center, has been awarded the Melinda Lewis Memorial Scholarship. She is a 2023 graduate of Franklin County High School. With Parritt is Charlie Lewis, left, husband of Melinda Lewis, and Stacey Parritt, right, Parritt's mother. (Photo submitted)

