CHI Saint Joseph Health CEO Anthony Houston saved the best for last at Wednesday’s press conference at Kentucky State University.
The final speaker in a group that extolled the partnership between CHI Saint Joseph Health and KSU, Houston told the crowd that his company is investing $2.5 million in Kentucky State’s nursing program.
“CHI Saint Joseph Health and Kentucky State University share common core values — collaboration and inclusion,” Houston said. “We are excited about this opportunity to form a transformational and lasting relationship with Kentucky State University to help educate the next generation of nurses across the commonwealth and to build on the quality nursing team we have across Kentucky at CHI Saint Joseph Health.”
Houston presented a check for $2.5 million to KSU Acting President Clara Ross Stamps, and Houston and Stamps signed a memorandum of agreement at the end of the press conference.
“The dire nursing shortage across the country is expected to intensify over the next few years,” Stamps said. “This partnership with CHI Saint Joseph Health will allow us to work together to expand and increase the diversity of the nursing workforce in Kentucky by helping students achieve their goal of caring for others as we work to continue a journey to excellence in our School of Nursing.”
According to a press release distributed at the press conference, under the partnership CHI Saint Joseph Health will provide scholarships for up to 30 students enrolled at any time in the KSU School of Nursing of up to $20,000 total. The total award for each student is intended to cover the two years of the associate’s degree (AASN) or the final two years of the Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) program.
Students who receive the scholarship must meet program requirements and work with a CHI Saint Joseph Health-appointed liaison through the program, and commit to working in a CHI Saint Joseph Health facility as a registered nurse for 30 months.
“We had our first conversation right around the holidays last December,” Houston said about the partnership. “We talked to President Stamps and Provost (Leroy) Hamilton. We wanted to get to know them and together work to encourage more students to come to KSU.
“We were excited about their dedication, success and student performance.”
Students in KSU’s Bachelor of Science in nursing program recently earned a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination.
The program started in 1967 and is located in the Betty White Health Center, a 52-year-old facility that was originally the campus infirmary.
“Kentucky State has requested that the Kentucky General Assembly invest in the future of healthcare by providing $18.4 million for a new health sciences building,” said State Sen. Gerald Neal (D-Louisville), a Kentucky State graduate. “I trust that the General Assembly will step up to the plate and do what is necessary to continue this success story.”
State Rep. Derrick Graham (D-Frankfort), also a KSU graduate, spoke at the press conference.
“This new partnership will create a lasting and positive difference for many students while tackling a critical nursing shortage,” Graham said. “I am invested in making sure my alma mater succeeds as it strives to meet the needs of those it serves. This institution is a major educational and economic engine of central Kentucky and its mission extends around the world.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.