CHI Saint Joseph Health CEO Anthony Houston saved the best for last at Wednesday’s press conference at Kentucky State University.

The final speaker in a group that extolled the partnership between CHI Saint Joseph Health and KSU, Houston told the crowd that his company is investing $2.5 million in Kentucky State’s nursing program.

“CHI Saint Joseph Health and Kentucky State University share common core values — collaboration and inclusion,” Houston said. “We are excited about this opportunity to form a transformational and lasting relationship with Kentucky State University to help educate the next generation of nurses across the commonwealth and to build on the quality nursing team we have across Kentucky at CHI Saint Joseph Health.”

052522.KSU Saint Joseph-Houston Stamps_ly.jpg

CHI Saint Joseph Health CEO Anthony Houston and Kentucky State University Acting President Clara Ross Stamps display a check for $2.5 million given by CHI Saint Joseph Health to Kentucky State's nursing program during a press conference Wednesday announcing the partnership between the two organizations. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Houston presented a check for $2.5 million to KSU Acting President Clara Ross Stamps, and Houston and Stamps signed a memorandum of agreement at the end of the press conference.

“The dire nursing shortage across the country is expected to intensify over the next few years,” Stamps said. “This partnership with CHI Saint Joseph Health will allow us to work together to expand and increase the diversity of the nursing workforce in Kentucky by helping students achieve their goal of caring for others as we work to continue a journey to excellence in our School of Nursing.”

According to a press release distributed at the press conference, under the partnership CHI Saint Joseph Health will provide scholarships for up to 30 students enrolled at any time in the KSU School of Nursing of up to $20,000 total. The total award for each student is intended to cover the two years of the associate’s degree (AASN) or the final two years of the Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) program.

Students who receive the scholarship must meet program requirements and work with a CHI Saint Joseph Health-appointed liaison through the program, and commit to working in a CHI Saint Joseph Health facility as a registered nurse for 30 months.

“We had our first conversation right around the holidays last December,” Houston said about the partnership. “We talked to President Stamps and Provost (Leroy) Hamilton. We wanted to get to know them and together work to encourage more students to come to KSU.

“We were excited about their dedication, success and student performance.”

Students in KSU’s Bachelor of Science in nursing program recently earned a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination.

The program started in 1967 and is located in the Betty White Health Center, a 52-year-old facility that was originally the campus infirmary.

“Kentucky State has requested that the Kentucky General Assembly invest in the future of healthcare by providing $18.4 million for a new health sciences building,” said State Sen. Gerald Neal (D-Louisville), a Kentucky State graduate. “I trust that the General Assembly will step up to the plate and do what is necessary to continue this success story.”

State Rep. Derrick Graham (D-Frankfort), also a KSU graduate, spoke at the press conference.

“This new partnership will create a lasting and positive difference for many students while tackling a critical nursing shortage,” Graham said. “I am invested in making sure my alma mater succeeds as it strives to meet the needs of those it serves. This institution is a major educational and economic engine of central Kentucky and its mission extends around the world.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription