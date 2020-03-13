The Paul Sawyier Public Library will remain open, but all programming and new meeting room bookings starting Sunday though Monday, April 13, will be suspended.
PSPL Executive Director Jean Ruark told The State Journal following the recommendation of Gov. Andy Beshear to avoid crowds and large gatherings that the measure was necessary to ensure the safety of all library customers and staff.
Existing reservations for groups will be honored, but organizers are strongly encouraged to consider the safety of the people attending.
The library has also halted outreach visits to nursing homes, assisted living centers and day care centers.
PSPL staff will continue to sanitize returned materials and wipe down counters, equipment and computers after use.
“The library recommends that both staff and customers practice measures the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved to stop the spread — frequent, thorough hand washing, covering coughs and staying home if you have a fever — and to practice social distancing while in the library’s building,” Ruark added.
The Lillian Lindsey Book Store, which is run by the Friends of PSPL, is closed until further notice. The Friends ask customers to hold onto book and other material donations until the store reopens.
Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the library’s free digital collection, which includes Kentucky Libraries Unbound, Hoopla, RDDigital and Freegal and is available 24/7.
PSPL’s eBook collection, Kentucky Libraries Unbound, can be found at kyunbound.overdrive.com. The loan limit has been increased from 10 to 15 items during this time.
For questions about the digital collection, call 502-352-2665.
“We will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds and make future decisions based on the recommendations of the Franklin County Health Department and Gov. Beshear,” she said.
