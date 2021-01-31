013121 PSPL

Paul Sawyier Public Library will reopen Monday with limited hours and services.

New hours will be Monday through Thursday from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library will be closed Fridays and Sundays.

Library patrons are asked to limit their time in the building to one hour or less per day.

Masks are required when visiting the library.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we implement measures to protect patrons and staff," the library said in a statement.

Curbside pickup service will continue. To place an order for curbside pickup, place holds through the library catalog or watch this video for more instructions: https://youtu.be/hrQ8lvsa1AY

Library staff will contact you to arrange your curbside appointment when your order is ready.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription