PSPL

Monday

6:30 p.m. Teen Game Hour with Jackbox Games. Register for a link to this live virtual event at www.pspl.org.    

Tuesday

7 p.m. Virtual Family Night with kids of all ages. Join us for activities all about rain! Register for this event to receive a link to the program.  

7 p.m. Learn how to make delicious mini pies. Cindy will show you how to make homemade pie crust, apple filling, and streusel topping for miniature apple pies. This virtual event will premiere on the PSPL Facebook page. No registration necessary. 

Wednesday

4:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-2, create seasonal decor with mini Mason jars. Registration is required to receive a link to join this program. A kit will be provided and patrons will be contacted to arrange pickup after registering for the event. Please note: Registering for this event and collecting a kit are commitments to attending the live virtual program.

6 p.m. Virtual Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers will be posted to the PSPL Facebook page.

6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, try your hand at stop motion animation. Registration is required to receive a link to join this live, virtual event via a secure online meeting. 

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord. https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB

Thursday

6:30 p.m. Kentucky Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "Girty" by Richard Taylor.  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription