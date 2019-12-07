Editor’s note: The library will open at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 due to Inauguration events for Gov.-Elect Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov.-Elect Jacqueline Coleman.
Monday
4:30 p.m Tweens in grades 3-5, get creative in the kitchen and make holiday cupcakes in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6 p.m. Understanding Scams & Spams presentation in the River Room. Tips and tricks on spotting email/telephone scams and avoid becoming a victim. Registration suggested.
6:30 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12, don your tackiest apparel to compete in games and an ugly sweater contest! Registration is required. Meet in the Youth Program Room.
Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Holiday Movie Trivia Contest in the River Room. Please register your team of one to four participants at www.pspl.org/holidaymovietrivia.
6:30 p.m. Family Story Time for children of all ages in the Youth Program Room.
Wednesday
6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners in the River Room. Adults participants please register online or by calling the library.
Thursday
2:30 p.m. Homeschool Historians Club for those in grades 3-12 in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m. Poke Club meets in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Part Two of Wilde Life featuring the works of Oscar Wilde. This month’s meeting will be a discussion of “The Importance of Being Earnest. “Meet in the River Room.
6:30 p.m. Ornament Making for families with children of all ages in the Youth Program Room.
Friday
11 a.m. Family Story Time for children of all ages in the Youth Program Room.
4 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12 play board games and enjoy snacks in the Youth Program Room.
Saturday
9:30 a.m. Breakfast With a Book discussion group meets in the River Room to discuss “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe
11 a.m. Story time for families with children of all ages in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.