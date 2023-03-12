William Cofield High School is a small school, three rooms tucked inside the Franklin County Career and Technical Center.

But the small school, part of the Franklin County Schools district, has been putting up big numbers since opening five years ago.

031223.FCS-PEAK Award_submitted.jpg

Wiliam Cofield High School, part of the Franklin County Schools district, received the PEAK Award from the Kentucky School Boards Association at KSBA's conference last month. From left are Adam Nance, Cofield principal; Kasey Tarter, lead teacher at Cofield; Jennifer Kantner, FCS board member; Kemba Cofield, William Cofield's daughter; Larry Perkins, FCS board member; Virginia Cofield, William Cofield's wife; Chuck Fletcher and Natalie Lile, FCS board members; Mark Kopp, FCS superintendent; Kerri Schelling, KSBA executive director; and Davonna Page, KSBA immediate past president. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription