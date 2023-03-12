William Cofield High School is a small school, three rooms tucked inside the Franklin County Career and Technical Center.
But the small school, part of the Franklin County Schools district, has been putting up big numbers since opening five years ago.
Last month Cofield received the Kentucky School Boards Association’s top district honor, the Public Education Achieves in Kentucky (PEAK) Award.
According to a press release from the KSBA, the PEAK Award was established “to focus statewide attention on outstanding public school efforts in the Commonwealth and promote the positive impact public education has on students,” said KSBA Community Engagement and Creative Services Manager Matt McCarty.
William Cofield High School provides a non-traditional path to graduation for students struggling to reach that goal.
Since opening in 2018, more than 300 students have graduated from WCHS, and FCS’ graduation rate has risen from the mid-80% range up to 95%.
Kasey Tarter, lead teacher at William Cofield, has been at the school since it opened in 2018. Prior to that she spent 12 years as a teacher at the Academy.
“Honestly I worked with a lot of students who were credit recovery there (the Academy), so I knew how to read transcripts and figure out what kids needed in order to graduate,” Tarter said.
“Basically every student has a graduation plan. Here’s what you need to graduate, so they can see that plan and they can start marking off classes, and it works for kids.”
Enrollment at William Cofield fluctuates as students graduate throughout the year. WCHS has had 52 students graduate so far this year, and they can walk in the school’s graduation ceremony in May.
There is no open enrollment for William Cofield. Students are referred to the school, and they have the option of whether or not they want to attend.
Tarter said she interviews each student who is referred and talks with the student’s parents to see if attending William Cofield is what they want to do.
“Typically we take 17- and 18-year-olds who are just struggling to graduate,” she said. “There are various different reasons why the traditional school’s not working, and it’s no behavior issues, I’ll tell you that. We’ve never had a behavior issue here in five years. The students who come in aren’t behavior issues either.
“Various circumstances happen for the reasons they need to be here. There could be anxiety, they could be working 40 hours a week and just need a different schedule. Sometimes just getting between classes at the traditional school is bothersome to them, the crowded hallways, the crowded classes.
“Most times students are here not through any fault of their own. I’ve always been very clear about that. Don’t point fingers at our students and say they’re lazy or they’re bad or anything like that. They just need something different.”
One thing different this year is the option of earning a GED diploma. WCHS is working with the Thorn Hill Education Center on that project.
“It’s doing extremely well,” said William Cofield Principal Adam Nance, who’s in his third year at the school. “Our students get the support they need, and we’re happy to do that for them.”
This year the school has had six students complete the GED, and they can also walk in the graduation ceremony in May.
“Since Kasey and Adam started working together it [the school] has really flourished, and as a consequence the kids have flourished,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said.
WCHS is named after William Cofield, who served on the FCS school board for over 25 years. He died in 2021.
“This is about removing barriers and providing opportunities for kids, and I’m so proud the board named this school after William Cofield,” Kopp said. “This is what Mr. Cofield stood for, removing barriers and providing opportunities for kids.”
And receiving the PEAK Award shows how well the school is doing that.
“I want people to know we’re a real school and the kids that come here earn their diplomas,” Tarter said. “It [the award] is something I’m super proud of because I was here when this school started. I feel like I’ve helped build it, so it’s important.
“Awards are always good, the superintendent is always complimentary of what we do here and that’s always nice to hear, but at the end of the day the best thing that can happen to our students is getting a diploma.”
