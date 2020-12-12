While public school remains online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, students and teachers at Peaks Mill Elementary got the chance to spend a couple hours after school on Friday celebrating the holiday season.
First grade teacher Julene Click, who coordinated the event, described it as a "reverse parade" with teachers and other school workers decked out in holiday gear waving to greet students and their parents as they drove through Peaks Mill's bus lane.
"We're really just missing our kids and we needed to see them," Click said. "I think it's good for a lot of them, too, to have this.
Click said the students also dropped off nonperishable food items for the school's food drive as well as ornaments to adorn a tree at the school as an art project.
The food drive was a success, per Peaks Mill Principal Cassie House.
"Our original goal was 1,000 items and we crushed that goal by collecting 2,087 items," House said. "... Items are being delivered next week to the Simon House, the Salvation Army, the Manna House, ACCESS Men's Shelter and the Franklin County Food Pantry."
