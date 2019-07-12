Peaks Mill Elementary will begin registration for the upcoming school year on Tuesday. 

Registration will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parents will need to bring a proof of residence, like a current monthly utility bill. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription