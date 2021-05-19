The Peaks Mill Elementary principal has been selected to participate in the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals by an advisory board made up of business leaders and school superintendents.

Cassie House will begin a year-long executive level leadership training course usually reserved for the nation’s top CEOs. She is one of 36 principals who will begin attending classes this summer at the Truist Leadership Institute in Greensboro, North Carolina, in partnership with the Kentucky Chamber Foundation.

The Truist Leadership Institute has customized a program to meet the specific leadership development needs of school administrators. Principals will also attend follow-up sessions in the fall and early next year in Kentucky. 

“I have heard great things about the Leadership Institute from past participants. I am honored and excited to be a part of the program to learn and grow with other amazing Kentucky leaders,” House stated. 

Elementary, middle and high school principals from across Kentucky representing both public and private schools applied for the institute, which is supported by generous donations from businesses across the state. So far, more than $3 million has been spent on more than 400 principals from 95 Kentucky counties since the program began in 2011.

“The business community takes great pride in supporting the Leadership Institute for School Principals,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts.

“Employers recognize the value of effective leadership in the private sector, and the same is true for schools. As the foundation for our future workforce, we think it is important to give our Kentucky schools every opportunity for success.”

