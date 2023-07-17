Believe it or not, summer is quickly winding down and before too long it will be time to start another school year.

back to school splash flyer.jpg

On Monday, Peaks Mill Elementary School's Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) is hosting a "Back to School SPLASH" at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center, 800 Louisville Road.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription