Kay Bowman, an instructional aide at Peaks Mill Elementary, is a finalist for the Kentucky Association of School Administrators' Fred Award. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

Kay Bowman loves working with children so much, she’s made it her career twice.

Bowman, an instructional aide at Peaks Mill Elementary, is a finalist for the Kentucky Association of School Administrators’ Fred Award.

Those nominated for the award need to embody the four principles of Mark Sanborn’s book The Fred Factor — choose to make a positive difference every day, have a heart for people, change ordinary moments into memorable ones and lead by example.

To Peaks Mill Principal Cassie House, Bowman, known around the school as "Mrs. B," meets all of the criteria.

“Mrs. B has always been a person we could all count on in person and now virtually,” House wrote in her nomination. “Families send me emails often about the work that she is doing with their students and how it encourages their young learners because they know someone truly cares.

“When virtual options are limited like during testing/screening days, Mrs. B has called to ask if there are things she can help with to cut out, bind writing journals, make supply bags, etc. She is like a one-woman support system that truly thrives on supporting in any way that she can.”

Bowman spent 20 years as a teacher before retiring to take care of her brother.

“He was sick,” she said. “When he passed I got a job as an instructional aide, and I absolutely love it.”

Bowman is in her sixth year as an instructional aide.

“I wasn’t ready to give up kids,” she said. “They keep you young. Just to help them smile if they’re frustrated, to get them to crack a smile, I feel good about that. That’s what it’s all about for me.”

Bowman was a special education teacher and a first- and second-grade teacher.

“I get to see all the kids and staff every day,” she said of her current job. “I’m not just in my classroom anymore. I’m a motivator, and I get to reach more kids, kids of all ages.”

Bowman arrives at school early enough to work cafeteria duty with children who eat breakfast at Peaks Mill. According to House’s nomination, she also works evening dances and the door at basketball tournaments.

Bowman has been doing this while battling breast cancer. She underwent a double mastectomy in March, and she’s been fully vaccinated against COVID.

“I would have been hesitant (to return to school) if I hadn’t been vaccinated,” she said.

Instead, Bowman was thrilled to go back to Peaks Mill.

“When I was going through chemo, I continued working and took off my chemo days,” she said. “As soon as the doctor let me, I came back.

“I wanted to enjoy the last six weeks of school.”

It was about two weeks ago that Bowman learned she was a finalist for the Fred Award.

“I had no idea,” she said. “I’m truly humbled. I just like to do my job.”

