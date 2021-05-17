Kay Bowman loves working with children so much, she’s made it her career twice.
Bowman, an instructional aide at Peaks Mill Elementary, is a finalist for the Kentucky Association of School Administrators’ Fred Award.
Those nominated for the award need to embody the four principles of Mark Sanborn’s book The Fred Factor — choose to make a positive difference every day, have a heart for people, change ordinary moments into memorable ones and lead by example.
To Peaks Mill Principal Cassie House, Bowman, known around the school as "Mrs. B," meets all of the criteria.
“Mrs. B has always been a person we could all count on in person and now virtually,” House wrote in her nomination. “Families send me emails often about the work that she is doing with their students and how it encourages their young learners because they know someone truly cares.
“When virtual options are limited like during testing/screening days, Mrs. B has called to ask if there are things she can help with to cut out, bind writing journals, make supply bags, etc. She is like a one-woman support system that truly thrives on supporting in any way that she can.”
Bowman spent 20 years as a teacher before retiring to take care of her brother.
“He was sick,” she said. “When he passed I got a job as an instructional aide, and I absolutely love it.”
Bowman is in her sixth year as an instructional aide.
“I wasn’t ready to give up kids,” she said. “They keep you young. Just to help them smile if they’re frustrated, to get them to crack a smile, I feel good about that. That’s what it’s all about for me.”
Bowman was a special education teacher and a first- and second-grade teacher.
“I get to see all the kids and staff every day,” she said of her current job. “I’m not just in my classroom anymore. I’m a motivator, and I get to reach more kids, kids of all ages.”
Bowman arrives at school early enough to work cafeteria duty with children who eat breakfast at Peaks Mill. According to House’s nomination, she also works evening dances and the door at basketball tournaments.
Bowman has been doing this while battling breast cancer. She underwent a double mastectomy in March, and she’s been fully vaccinated against COVID.
“I would have been hesitant (to return to school) if I hadn’t been vaccinated,” she said.
Instead, Bowman was thrilled to go back to Peaks Mill.
“When I was going through chemo, I continued working and took off my chemo days,” she said. “As soon as the doctor let me, I came back.
“I wanted to enjoy the last six weeks of school.”
It was about two weeks ago that Bowman learned she was a finalist for the Fred Award.
“I had no idea,” she said. “I’m truly humbled. I just like to do my job.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.