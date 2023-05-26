052723.Academy Grads_ly.JPG

The Academy held its graduation ceremony Friday at Bradford Hall on the Kentucky State campus. On the front row, from left, are Cristalia Posadas, Amiyah Jones, Kai'Shaun Clay and Braylon Woodard. On the back row are Emily Harney, Andrew McKaig, David Lancaster and Dustin Russell. Absent when the photo was taken were Kathlene Green, Jaylon Reed, Xavion Reed and Noah Wylie. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

